Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Fairfax pool in Eau Claire is closing one hour earlier this weekend.

The pool will be closing at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. this Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15.

The early pool closure is a result of limited staffing levels.

The diving well will be closed on both of these days and there may also be capacity limits if staffing levels warrant.

The Fairfax pool is located at 4200 Fairfax Street. The pool has hours Monday through Friday, as well as on the weekends.

Contact the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (715) 839-5032 with any questions.

