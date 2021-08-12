Advertisement

Former Eau Claire County Treasurer ordered to find counsel before geriatric petition will be considered

A hearing for former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken was held virtually on August 12,...
A hearing for former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken was held virtually on August 12, 2021 at the Eau Claire County Circuit Court.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken will need to find an attorney before a petition he filed for early release from prison will be considered by the Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

On Thursday, Lokken appeared via Zoom from Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield, Wis., east of Madison, for a hearing on his geriatric petition. Lokken said that his attorney could no longer represent him and was waiving his right to an attorney, but Judge Jon Theisen ordered that Lokken hires an attorney or has counsel appointed to him before another hearing will be scheduled.

Lokken, 74, is serving a 9.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing $625,000 from Eau Claire County taxpayers and is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Geriatric or extraordinary health condition petitions allow prisoners who are over 65 years of age and have served at least five years of their sentence, prisoners over 60 years of age and have served at least 10 years of their sentence, or prisoners who are suffering from an extraordinary health condition to petition for an early release.

LIVE: Larry Lokken hearing (8/12/2021)

LIVE: A court hearing for Larry Lokken, the former Eau Claire County treasurer, is underway (8/12/2021) MORE >> https://www.weau.com/2021/05/21/former-eau-claire-county-treasurer-files-geriatric-petition/

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris after a possible tornado passed through north of Norwalk, Wisconsin on August 11, 2021.
Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day
The suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence.
La Crosse man charged with trying to meet undercover officer posing as teen
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through Wisconsin Tuesday
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Latest News

One of the biggest things at stake in the new census numbers is the state’s political map.
Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan
Labor Shortage On Back To School
Labor Shortage Impact On Back To School (8/12/21)
ECASD To Require Masks For Pre-K Through 8th Grade
ECASD To Require Masks For Pre-K Through 8th Grade (8/12/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/12/21)
She plans to sing an original song for her next performance.
Boyceville native advances on AGT