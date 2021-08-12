Former Eau Claire County Treasurer ordered to find counsel before geriatric petition will be considered

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken will need to find an attorney before a petition he filed for early release from prison will be considered by the Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

On Thursday, Lokken appeared via Zoom from Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield, Wis., east of Madison, for a hearing on his geriatric petition. Lokken said that his attorney could no longer represent him and was waiving his right to an attorney, but Judge Jon Theisen ordered that Lokken hires an attorney or has counsel appointed to him before another hearing will be scheduled.

Lokken, 74, is serving a 9.5-year prison sentence after being convicted of stealing $625,000 from Eau Claire County taxpayers and is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Geriatric or extraordinary health condition petitions allow prisoners who are over 65 years of age and have served at least five years of their sentence, prisoners over 60 years of age and have served at least 10 years of their sentence, or prisoners who are suffering from an extraordinary health condition to petition for an early release.

