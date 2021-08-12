Advertisement

Girl, 12, slowly sees relief after battling 10 months of long-hauler COVID-19 symptoms

By Lauren Jackson and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Addison Adams, 12, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020.

WBRC is now reporting the preteen is slowly starting to feel some relief after 10 months of battling what doctors diagnosed as long-haul COVID-19 symptoms.

“Leg paralysis, airway closures, leg pain, seizure activity, blackout spells, blind spots,” Addison’s mom Julie Thompson said. “She was not able to function at all.”

Thompson said her daughter went from being a child who was riding her bike every day to a child that couldn’t even walk alone.

When she was diagnosed, Addison hoped that by lying in bed she would get well and be able to go back to school with all her friends.

But that wasn’t the case.

Thompson said the third week into Addison’s COVID case, she started experiencing severe leg pains and numbness.

“Every day it seemed like we were developing a new symptom,” Thompson said. “She started having headaches, dizziness and fatigue. She was seeing double and she has blind spots in both of her eyes.”

While the 12-year-old still struggles with headaches and generalized pains, she is doing much better.

Addison’s road to recovery started on her summer trip out west where she and her family visited seven different states and national parks. It was a birthday present she was finally able to take.

“The day before the trip, I had paralysis and leg pain was extreme,” Addison said. “But I was determined to be normal on this trip and be healthy and do what all my cousins were doing.”

Expecting to be limited because of her long hauler symptoms, Addison was shocked after her first day on vacation.

“The first night, I didn’t have paralysis, my voice did not give out, and my leg pain tremendously disappeared,” Addison said.

Addison’s long-haul symptoms continued to improve. She now feels well enough to go back to school full time after almost one year out from her diagnosis.

“She is so strong,” Thompson said. “Her drive is really truly what I think has gotten her this far in her healing process. We are very strong in our faith and we believe God is going to heal her and take care of her.”

Excited to feel like a normal kid again, Addison hopes other young people know that COVID can impact them too.

“I believe as well that kids should as well take this seriously,” Addison said. “Kids should know that things can happen to them.”

Thompson said it is unclear if her daughter’s symptoms will start becoming more severe again or continue to get better, but they are hopeful things will continue to improve.

Addison is part of different medical studies to help doctors learn more about long-haul symptoms in kids.

She’s been diagnosed with multiple neurological and functional disorders, all believed to be from having COVID-19. Thompson said doctors have diagnosed Addison with functional neurological disorder, amplified musculoskeletal pain syndrome and orthostatic intolerance.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris after a possible tornado passed through north of Norwalk, Wisconsin on August 11, 2021.
Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day
The suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence.
La Crosse man charged with trying to meet undercover officer posing as teen
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through Wisconsin Tuesday
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
One of the biggest things at stake in the new census numbers is the state’s political map.
Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan
Labor Shortage On Back To School
Labor Shortage Impact On Back To School (8/12/21)