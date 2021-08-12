Gov. Evers hints at possible state employee vaccine mandate during Thursday update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A vaccine mandate for Wisconsin state employees is on the table.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said his administration is considering the mandate during a COVID-19 update for the state along with the Department of Health Services Thursday afternoon, saying a decision could be made within a week. You can watch it here.

“We are looking at all options clearly as an employer of many thousands of people,” Evers said. “We want to make sure we are doing our part to get shots in arms.”

During the news conference, Evers, along with DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors.

Pointing out that the newly released seven-day rolling average for new cases has reached 1,104 cases per day over the past week, Van Dijk noted that number has doubled in the past two weeks and is eleven times higher than this point last month.

On Wednesday, the DHS said that the number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals has increased by 600% in the past month. The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in ICUs are at similar levels to what they were six months ago.

Additionally, the DHS reported the seven-day rolling average for new hospitalized patients is at 435, while those in the ICU is at 134. To put that in perspective, the seven-day rolling average for hospitalized patients was at 90 four weeks ago.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard last Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 68 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. Four counties, including Chippewa, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha, are at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.