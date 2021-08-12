Advertisement

Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A California father confessed to killing his two young children after researching QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories that led him to believe they had “serpent DNA,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40-year-old surf instructor, has been charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say he took them to Rosarito, Mexico, and shot them with a spear gun because he thought they would become monsters.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Coleman was charged Wednesday with the foreign murder of U.S. nationals.

Prosecutors say Coleman drove them from Santa Barbara to Mexico over the weekend and killed them on Monday. Coleman told an FBI agent that he had been “enlightened” by conspiracy theories and received visions telling him his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his kids, the affidavit stated.

He was detained at a San Diego border checkpoint on the way back. KEYT reported he was tracked down using a locator app on his phone.

The children’s mother, identified in reports only as A.C., said the father and the children left Saturday in the family’s van. She did not know where they were going and called the police when she could not reach him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris after a possible tornado passed through north of Norwalk, Wisconsin on August 11, 2021.
Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day
The suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence.
La Crosse man charged with trying to meet undercover officer posing as teen
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through Wisconsin Tuesday
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats’ holdout
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
One of the biggest things at stake in the new census numbers is the state’s political map.
Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan
Labor Shortage On Back To School
Labor Shortage Impact On Back To School (8/12/21)