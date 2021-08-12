Advertisement

MetroNet bringing fiber optic internet to La Crosse

MetroNet will provide fiber optic internet to businesses and residents
MetroNet will provide fiber optic internet to businesses and residents
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fiber optic internet provider is breaking into Wisconsin through the Coulee Region.

MetroNet announced this week that it will be building a fiber optic network in La Crosse, providing gigabit speed internet to residents and businesses.

The company will be fully funding the construction through a $12-$15 million investment.

MetroNet is based out of Evansville, IN, and provides service to more than 100 communities across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio.

While La Crosse is the first city that MetroNet will be part of in Wisconsin, Director of Government Relations Kathy Scheller says it won’t be the last.

“Once we enter a state we just continue to expand within that state, so La Crosse being the first city in Wisconsin is going to allow us to look at other cities,” Scheller said.

She adds that MetroNet will also stimulate the economy by creating local sales, customer service, and service technician positions.

Construction is expected to begin next spring, with the first customers going online in summer 2022.

