Minnesota hits 70% mark for 1st vaccinations for 16 and up

The number of first doses administered per week is up 129% after bottoming out a month ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota has reached the milestone of vaccinating 70% of its population age 16 and older with at least one dose against GOVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz credits a recent rise in vaccination rates amid concerns over the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and the state’s $100 rewards for people who get their first shot before Aug. 15.

The number of first doses administered per week is up 129% after bottoming out a month ago. New vaccinations peaked in April in Minnesota.

Minnesota leads the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their vaccination series at 54.4%.

