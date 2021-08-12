Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley ends season with a bang

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The final pitch of the summer was thrown tonight for the miracle league of the Chippewa Valley.

Every season is special for the program, however, getting onto the field after being unable to play last year was especially meaningful to this year’s participants.

For 75 children, Wednesday night offered one last chance to round the bases this summer.

For some, it was their final game being a part of the Miracle League, ever. Amy Scheel’s son, Elias, joined the league when it began, and will retire this season.

“With this program he has learned a lot of skills a lot of social skills which a lot of these children tend to have difficulties with. He’s been amazing at being a part of the team, interacting with people of all different abilities,” said Scheel.

League Commissioner Amy Standiford says the All-Star games bring mixed emotions.

“It’s very very bittersweet ... some of the kids who used to be shy are so excited to get up to bat and that’s what its all about,” Standiford said.

After five years in the league family, Scheel reflects on her first memory with the program, as a parent.

“One of the first things they did was told the parents to sit down and it sound funny but we as parents hardly ever get to sit down and enjoy it and just look at all the kids faces that says everything right there and if you pan out to the audience, you’ll see it on all the parent’s faces too,” Scheel said.

It’s an experience that would not be possible without the community support. Standiford says one volunteer, who has been involved since the beginning, makes the league even more memorable for all

“One of the player and fan favorites is of course, our announcer. Tim does an incredible job announcing kids he remembers little things about the kids if you’re listening, he had nicknames for many of them they look forward to it so much that little, tiny thing it just makes their day,” said Standiford.

The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley is planning for next summer to continuing its mission and belief that “every child deserves the chance to play baseball.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.