Now’s the time to apply: Pandemic creates passport delays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For families hoping to take a spring break trip abroad, you may want to get your papers in order.

The U.S. State Department reports delays in U.S. Passport applications of up to 24 weeks.

2020′s lock down and subsequent work from home forced the federal government to put a hold on processing applications for the critical travel document.

Now that staff are back in the office, a backlog could snarl hopeful travelers from their plans.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood is recommending families get their applications in now, especially if they want to take a trip next year.

“US Department of State is telling people to plan at least six months for their travel plans, so six months from now puts us at about spring break,” Trueblood said. “So if families are planning those spring break trips, now is the time you need to get in and get your passports done.”

If you’re interested in applying for one, click this link.

