Protestors voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Protestors lined up earlier today along West Clairemont avenue outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to voice their opposition of mandatory vaccinations.

None of the protesters were willing to speak on camera.

In a statement to WEAU, HSHS says neither Sacred Heart Hospital or St. Joesph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls are requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, however they are highly encouraging it.

HSHS says as the pandemic and science evolves, they will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate their options.

