Reaction to Ron Kind’s departure from Congress

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ron Kind, a 13-term Democratic congressman in one of the most competitive swing seats in Congress announced he will not seek reelection in 2022. WEAU Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on Kind’s departure from Congress and what’s next for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district seat.

Frank says, “Well, let’s just say that Ron Kind has always been a good reader of political tea leaves. And anybody who looked at the political horizon could see three storms heading his way and like the movie, those three storms are converging into the Perfect Storm. The first one is that this is a mid-term election, a middle of presidential term election, during the middle of a mid-term election. The president’s political party has the potential to lose seats, on average over the past 50 years, 25 seats in the house, two seats in the senate. Even if they just lose half of that this time around the democrats lose the majority in both the house and the senate and you go back to being the minority party, that’s storm number one. Storm number two, looking at his own campaign, he doesn’t do as well in mid-term elections, 2010, 2014...that’s not his fault. It’s just a lot of his political base, largely around the university campuses don’t show up in non-presidential election years. And the third one is re-districting. What’s the district going to look like? I can’t imagine that district looking anymore democratic as it looks right now because if it loses seats, it’s going to lose it’s democratic base. If over in Portage and Wood counties, if it gains seats, it’s going to be republican seats. And so, he looked all three of those things and so, no... I think we could have seen this coming.”

Are there any potential Democratic candidates of note that might run for Kind’s seat?

“Anyone over the age of 25 can run for the seat, but it usually comes from three sources. One, sitting state assembly people and state senators. Second, former congressional people, and third, municipal mayors, county board, city council, and yeah, we have three democrats in this congressional district, the first is senator Brad Pfaff down in La Crosse who qualifies two areas, he’s a former congressional staffer and senate member and he doesn’t lose his senate seat by running this time. Jeff Smith is Eau Claire, Jodi Emerson from Eau Claire. Both of them are potentials but of course, they would lose their seats if they were to run for congress,” says Frank.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Wednesday saying, “When Congressman Kind retires at the end of this term, Wisconsin and America will be losing a public servant in Congress who has dedicated decades to delivering results For The People.”

Thirteen terms is quite a run, but as Kind said Tuesday, he’s run out of gas. Do you think Kind just needs a break or could he re-surface for a possible governor or senate run in the future?

Frank says, “Anything is possible. Given what was out on the horizon, he took a look and said, ‘my tank is low, it’s on empty. I need to fill it up. If he fills it up, it’s possible he could resurface sometime again. Once you’ve been in politics, it’s kind of tough to get it out of your system.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.