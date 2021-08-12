Royal Credit Union set to acquire Lake Area Bank in Minnesota

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is acquiring Lake Area Bank in Minnesota, the financial institution announced Thursday.

Royal Credit Union will take on about $500 million in assets with the acquisition of Lake Area Bank, which has offices in five communities northeast of the Twin Cities metro area: Forest Lake, Hugo, Lindstrom, Stillwater, and White Bear Lake.

Currently, Royal Credit Union has four offices in Minnesota: Apple Valley, Edina, St. Paul, and Stillwater.

A map showing the locations of Royal Credit Union offices before and after the acquisition of Lake Area Bank in August 2021. (Provided by RCU). (Royal Credit Union)

Royal Credit Union President and CEO Brandon Riechers sees the move as a way to serve new communities in east-central Minnesota.

“Royal is excited for the opportunity to bring our value proposition and commitment to making a positive impact in the lives we touch to expanded areas in Minnesota,” Riechers said. “Lake Area Bank is a family-owned financial institution that has served the community for over 100 years. Royal’s values-driven and relationship-based approach to financial management made this acquisition a good fit for our credit union.”

Lake Area Bank was founded in Lindstrom, Minn. in 1915.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. For more information on the acquisition, you can check it out on Royal Credit Union’s website.

