Sex offender to be released and reside in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sex offender is to be released from prison August 17 and will reside in Eau Claire.

36-year-old Trever R. Kuhnert will be residing at a DOC monitored residence in the 100 block of Randall Street.

He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. His convictions include possession of child pornography.

The primary focus of Kuhnert’s DOC release plan is to ensure public safety.

Conditions of Kuhnert’s release include; lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking, compliance with all sex offender registrant rules, cooperation with electronic monitoring, and no unsupervised contact with minors.

Inquiries regarding Kuhnert should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor at 715-450-1558.

