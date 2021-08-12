Two people hurt in Pierce County crash

OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Wednesday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash occurring at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 10 near County Road QQ Prescott, WI in Oak Grove Township.

According to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Ellsworth woman, Diana Ristow, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 10. She was attempting to pass another vehicle near the intersection of County Road QQ when she met a vehicle operated by 70-year-old River Falls man, Dwight Nelson. Nelson was traveling southbound on County Road QQ , and then turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 10. Nelson did not see Ristow making the passing maneuver, and struck Ristow’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Ristow and Nelson were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. for injuries.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Prescott Police Department, River Falls Area Ambulance Service and Prescott Fire Department.

