Van Orden receives Trump endorsement for Wisconsin race

Wisconsin Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden.
Wisconsin Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump is giving his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” to the Republican seeking to flip a southwestern Wisconsin congressional district held by Democratic Rep. Ron Kind since 1997.

Derrick Van Orden was also endorsed by Trump in 2020 when he lost to Kind by less than 3 points.

Trump carried the district by nearly 5 points, making it a prime target for Republicans even before Kind announced this week that he would not be running for a 14th term in 2022.

“Derrick Van Orden is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. Derrick is a former Navy SEAL Senior Chief who bravely served and defended our Country. He strongly supports our Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and he will always fight for Secure Borders, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Farmers. Derrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Former President Donald Trump

Trump endorsed Van Orden on Thursday. No Democrat has announced plans to run since Kind said on Tuesday he was retiring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

