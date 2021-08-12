Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Cortland

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re itching for fall, this adoptable kitten is sure to have you craving apple cider.

Cortland and her five litter mates were found at an apple orchard. They were taken in by Moses Ark Rescue when they were just four weeks old.

Now nine weeks old, Cortland is ready to grow in her new home. Cortland is full of sass and sweetness - just like the apple she’s named after.

She’s a cuddler and would love a home where she can share a bed and a shoulder with her person. When people walk into the room, she gets very excited and immediately bounces her way over to say hello.

It would also be great for Cortland to either go to a home with a welcoming and playful young cat, or to be adopted with another kitten. If you adopt Cortland, we’re confident this gal will be the apple of your eye.

Cortland is just one of 24 kittens available for adoption at Moses Ark Rescue. Click HERE to contact the rescue.

WAGNER TAILS: Cortland
