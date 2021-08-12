Will labor shortages impact the upcoming school year?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Teachers, custodians, bus drivers: it takes many people doing a variety of jobs to keep schools up and running.

While it’s been a little harder to hire this year for some positions, it’s made labor shortages in other areas worse.

Over 100 buses sit in the garage at Student Transit waiting for the first day of school in Eau Claire and Altoona.

“Our mechanics have been working hard to make sure our equipment is ready to go,” said Jim Fey with Student Transit. “Our routers have been working hard to make sure that we’re as efficient as we can be.”

While it’s hopeful for a more normal year, Student Transit is facing a familiar challenge: a bus driver shortage.

“This year is shaping up to be even more of a problem than in the past years,” Fey said. “We have an amazing team ready to get after it in a few weeks as we start a hopefully normal school year or a somewhat normal school year, but we still need people.”

They’re ready for the new school year right now, but Fey said they’re looking to still hire 10 to 15 bus drivers in the next couple of months.

“There’s no room for error is the problem,” Fey said. “If a person gets sick or an injury or something like that that they’d have to be off for a little while, or if they have a family emergency to have to contend with. We need to be able to have a little bit of room for everybody to breathe and take a little stress off of everybody.”

While transportation continues to face a shortage, Human Resources Manager Brandon Wick with the Eau Claire Area School District said while some job openings remain, the district is ready for a new school year.

“It’s been a little more challenging than other years, but as far as classroom teachers, we’re doing very well, but we do have some of our hourly or support vacancies available, so that’s been an area that we’ve been focusing on as well,” Wick said.

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver, no experience is necessary.

Student Transit said it will help train and prepare you for driving a bus. It will continue to hire beyond the start of school on Sept. 1. To apply to become a bus driver, click HERE.

To apply for a job with the Eau Claire Area School District, click HERE.

