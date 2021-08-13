Advertisement

3 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida

Gray News staff
Aug. 13, 2021
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Two teachers and an assistant teacher in the same Florida county died from COVID-related issues just before the school year is set to start, officials said.

Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, clarified to WFOR that three women who worked for the schools had died, not four as she initially stated. One teacher, age 49, and the 48-year-old assistant were from the same elementary school.

The other teacher, age 48, who died worked at another elementary school, CNN reported. The fourth death was a Broward County school graduate with close ties to the district through her work, Fusco said.

CNN reported all three of the educators were unvaccinated. Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood said Friday she also had been made aware of their deaths.

“Florida is the epicenter for the COVID-19 virus,” Osgood said. “In Broward County, hospitals are now close to being filled with capacity. We’re in a very, very difficult moment in time with losing people to COVID.”

The school system is one of the largest in the country. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 18.

According to its COVID-19 dashboard, there have been at least 151 cases reported since Aug. 1 - 138 employees and 13 students.

The school board voted this week to maintain a mask mandate for schools, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning the mandates in the state.

