53-year-old man hurt in one-vehicle crash in Pierce County

He was negotiating a curve when he lost control.(WTOK)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old man is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Pierce County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Martin Wright of Maiden Rock, Wis. was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 10 when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve, crossed the center line, and entered the south ditch near Highway 10 and County Road A Maiden Rock, Wis. in Salem Township Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Wright was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. for injuries.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

