Advertisement

Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

The district announced Friday that employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, unless they have the approved exemptions.

In the meantime, employees who have not reported that they are fully vaccinated will be required to be tested at least once a week until Oct 15 or until they provide proof of vaccinations.

Those employees who have approved exemptions must be tested throughout the school year.

The Chicago Teachers Union cheered the announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals