Chippewa Falls gears up for Pure Water Days races

The 200-meter dash for the kids is scheduled for 9 a.m.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Pure Water Days is returning to Chippewa Falls tomorrow.

The city streets will once again be filled with runners for the 43rd annual Pure Water Days races.

People who are pre-registered can pick up materials tonight until 7 p.m. in gym ‘B’ at the YMCA. People can also register for the races tonight or starting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Five different walk-or-run races will be held, although the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley’s senior program director has his favorite.

“The Marquee race for me is the 200-meter run, and that’s the one that’s run at 9 a.m. for the little kids. I always look forward to that, but the whole race day is a nice community event. It’s nice to see all of the folks come in and run the races. So, the whole day is just a really good event,” Mark Erickson, Senior Program Director YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, said.

A one-mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by the two-mile fit walk, four mile run and half marathon at 8 a.m.

