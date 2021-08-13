A closer look: United Way Day of Caring

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking to take part in the Chippewa Valley’s largest volunteer service day this summer, keep it here.

United Way’s Day of Caring is returning in a big way September 17.

Day of Caring attracts anywhere from 900 to 1,000 volunteers across Eau Claire and Chippewa County each year where teams of 15 complete community projects for area non-profits. The deadline is just one week from today, August 20.

This year there are 60 projects that have been submitted by close to 40 non-profits in the Chippewa Valley.

Businesses and organizations can submit volunteer teams of up to 15 people for the opportunity to assist in cleaning local parks, helping out at food banks and so much more.

You may choose your top 3 projects then United Way will try matching businesses to projects that are important and meaningful to them.

Executive director Andy Neborak says they are working with organizations to ensure this years impact can be done in a safe manner.

“Where the non-profits felt it last year is they just didn’t have that support that they had from the community that they are kind of accustomed to with doing different projects,” says Neborak. “I know its going to make a difference to them after a year that’s been challenging for them in so many ways so [it’s] just really great to be able to make that impact.”

Proceeds from this year’s Day of Caring t-shirts are going towards providing mental health kits for middle schoolers in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

“We’re trying to provide as many opportunities as we can for people to get out and help in the community, and that was just a void that we had last year during COVID so we’re excited to be able to do that in a safe manner,” Neborak says.