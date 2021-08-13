Dunn County school supply drive receives ‘overwhelming’ amount of donations

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three days after asking the public for help during its school supply drive after receiving no donations in the first two weeks of the campaign, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the community’s response has been impressive.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he’s appreciative of everyone who has taken time to donate all of the items.

“It’s kind of overwhelming how much we’ve taken in the last few days,” Bygd said on Friday, the final day of the Stuff The School Bus School Supply Drive, which is done in partnership with the Menomonie Police Department and the Menomonie Lion’s Club. “I just helped a woman carry in armloads of supplies here.”

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook “Please help!! We haven’t received any donations thus far and would love to be able to provide schools (sic) supplies for kids in our community!”

Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted an update, showing a K-9 laying in front of a pile of donations with a caption that read, in part, “K-9 Rip... is in amazement at what our community can do in 24 hours!”

Sheriff Bygd said he told the Menomonie Lion’s Club that they’ll need to send a second bus on Monday with all of the donations, but stopped short of saying that the school supply drive, which began July 27, had met its goal.

“There’s so many kids in need that these will go a long ways, but not supply all of the needs that are out there,” Bygd said.

Anyone interested in donating more school supplies can do so at the Sheriff’s Office located at 615 Stokke Parkway in Menomonie through Friday, August 13 at 4:30 p.m. Bygd said that they also accepting donations Monday morning through noon, when the Menomonie Lion’s Club will arrive to pick up the donations to distribute to the Dunn County communities participating in the drive.

The list of items that the drive is gathering initially numbered into the thousands, including 1,500 notebooks, 1,200 scissors, 500 dry-erase markers, 50 backpacks, 15 graphing calculators, and 280 each of items commonly found on school supply lists, such as folders, pencils, and crayons. You can see the full list here:

A supply list for donations for the Dunn County Stuff The School Bus Supply Drive in 2021. The drive had no donations as of August 10, with just three days left in the campaign. (Dunn County Sheriff's Office)

