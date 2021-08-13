Eau Claire County grows in 2020 Census, may impact redistricting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Earlier this year the 2020 Census determined how many seats in Congress each state will get.

Now the latest data is showing how those seats might be divided.

Based off the 2020 Census, Wisconsin will keep its eight seats in Congress.

With the release of more localized data on Thursday, we’re getting a look at which parts of the state grew and where population shrank in the last 10 years.

In Wisconsin’s major metro areas Madison grew while Milwaukee shrank.

Many counties in western Wisconsin like Chippewa, La Crosse and Monroe also saw an increase while counties like Clark and Rusk saw a loss in population.

In Eau Claire County, the population grew 7% or by nearly 7,000 people.

UW-Eau Claire professor of geography, Ryan Weichelt, said these patterns of growth will impact the redistricting process.

“There’s more people here, so the new boundaries that are going to have to be drawn are going to have to take into consideration the greater population of the greater Eau Claire area extending up into Altoona, Lake Hallie and in the Chippewa Falls in some cases, so that’s going to give potentially, depending on how the districts are drawn, more potential power to the voters of Eau Claire,” Weichelt said.

Weichelt said one of the surprises from the 2020 census is that rural populations were smaller than expected. Urban areas were also more diverse than anticipated by 2019 survey estimates.

