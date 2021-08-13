Free food for seniors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For two weeks out of every month, the Commodity Senior Food Program Coordinator for West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency delivers more than 500 hundred boxes of food to senior citizens in need.

Randy Dean, Senior Food Program Coordinator, says he’s seen firsthand some of the challenges that senior citizens go through, especially during the pandemic.

“The boxes of food is about 30-35 pounds worth of food and it’s not intended to be a full diet, but it’s intended to be a good supplement for good nutrition,” Dean said.

The boxes contain non-perishable food provided in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture.

The program made their delivery at the Salvation Army in Eau Claire Friday.

A Chippewa Valley Service Representative says this kind of program gives people another option to pick from.

“I think people should be able to choose if they want to go to a food pantry, if they want to go to a pop-up pantry. Sometimes people are kind of nervous about that or embarrassed,” Kimberly Wahler, Chippewa Valley Service Representative, said.

The program is discrete and people coming to pick up a box are not required to get out of their vehicle.

Along with the box of food, ‘Kwik Trip’ vouchers for milk, eggs, and cheese are also handed out.

For information about West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency visit their website.

For information about the Salvation Army visit their website or email at kimberly.wahler@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.