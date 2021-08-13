Advertisement

Golf course at Tomah VA, honoring Jason Simcakoski, to re-open to public

(GRAYDC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) - A re-opening ceremony will be held Saturday at the Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course located on the Tomah VA Medical Center campus.

Simcakoski died at the Tomah VA in 2014. His father, Marv Simcakoski has previously said how therapeutic golf was for his son. The course closed in 2014. The Jason Simcakoski Foundation and DAV partnered with the Tomah VA Medical Center to re-open the course to the public.

During a fundraising event for the course in 2019, Marv Simcakoski told NewsChannel 7 “It gave him a chance to get out with me, just to get out and get some sunlight and talk and relax instead of being in a building.”

The ceremony is planned for noon on Saturday. It will open to the public on Monday.

Jason Simcakoski was honorably discharged from the Marines in 2002. The Simmy Foundation was founded to celebrate the memory of Jason Simcakoski. It works to increase access to quality mental health services for Veterans and their families while promoting effective, non-pharmaceutical alternative treatments.

The Simmy Foundation has led efforts to rehabilitate and restore the Tomah Therapy Golf course to provide veterans visiting the Tomah VA Medical Center an opportunity to engage in constructive, outdoor exercise and social interaction. The Simmy Foundation plans to replicate this effort by partnering with VA Medical Centers and local community organizations around the country.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
The boxes contain non-perishable food provided in partnership with the United States Department...
Free food for seniors
Only 3% of the construction industry is made up of women which is a statistic Miron...
‘Build Like A Girl’ event breaking down stereotypes in the construction industry
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses