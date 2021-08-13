Advertisement

Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley Contest

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Is your animal the grandest animal of the Chippewa Valley? Here is your chance to prove that your animal is the best!

The winner of Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley will serve as the Grand Marshall for the 74th Doll and Pet Parade, Sunday, August 29 at Owen Park Bike Trail in Eau Claire.

The Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley is an online, vote-driven contest to raise funds for the Clear Water Kiwanis Club in support of local programs that benefit children and youth.

The contest is open to all animals and toys, not just dogs or cats. Goats, horses, turtles, teddy bears, dolls, sheep, pigs, etc. are all eligible to become the Grand Animal of the Chippewa Valley.

The only requirement is that the announced winner (August 26) be free to lead the Doll & Pet Parade on Sunday, August 29. Click HERE to enter.

The winner will serve as the Grand Marshall of the 2021 Doll and Pet Parade. The winner will receive the Bragging Rights, Deluxe Youth Fishing Package (donated by Scheels), and a $50 Gift Certificate.

Doll and Pet Parade
Doll and Pet Parade(Clear Water Kiwanis Club)

