Hall of Fame UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passes away

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A coaching icon in La Crosse is being remembered for his decades of work and success on the football field.

Hall of Fame former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring has passed away at the age of 88, according to the school.

Harring, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2012, coached his alma mater to three national championships in football as the head coach for 31 years. Harring also holds the WIAC record for victories by a head football coach, compiling a 261-75-7 record. Harring is also a member of the NAIA District Hall of Fame (1989), UW-La Crosse Wall of Fame (1989), Wisconsin Football Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame (1998), and Wisconsin Rapids High School Hall of Fame (1999).

UW-La Crosse won national championships in 1985 (NAIA Division II), 1992 and 1995 (NCAA Division III). The Eagles also won the WIAC championship 15 times, and Harring was named Coach of the Year in the conference on seven occasions. Harring also received three national coach of the year honors. In 2019, ESPN named Harring one of the 150 best college coaches of all-time, ranking him 92 on the list.

Harring was also a high school coach at Ladysmith and Wisconsin Rapids, as well as a high school official in football, basketball, and wrestling, including officiating the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball state semifinals in 1969. He attended Green Bay Central Catholic High School and attended college at St. Norbert and UW-La Crosse, also spending two years in the United States Marine Corps. A biography about Harring was written in 1998 by Eugene E. Williams.

The facility that UW-La Crosse plays its home games at is named Roger Harring Stadium at Veteran Memorial Field Sports Complex in his honor. The first event was held in 2009 at the venue, and continues to serve as the host to various NCAA and high school events, including the WIAA State Track & Field Championships.

