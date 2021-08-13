Advertisement

Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s no clear evidence that the delta variant is causing more severe disease in children, according to a top U.S. health official.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s putting more kids in the hospital through “sheer infection numbers.”

So what activities should your family avoid to lower the risk of your young child contracting COVID-19?

The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest Americans can’t get the best protection there is: a vaccine.

“The only thing we know for sure is that more infections mean more children will be in the hospital,” Fauci said.

For those under the age of 12 not yet eligible for vaccination, top U.S. health officials continue to say masking and physical distancing are key.

What you do beyond that depends on your child’s risk factors.

“I would probably not have one of my kids who are too young to be vaccinated go to one of those big sleepovers where you have multiple, five, six kids,” said Dr. F. Perry Wilson with the Yale School of Medicine.

Wilson said a one-on-one slumber party may be more manageable, with just two households mixing.

The biggest COVID risk for kids under 12 is the same as it is for unvaccinated adults.

“Those are indoor, crowded activities where people aren’t wearing masks,” Wilson said.

Wilson said outdoor activities are relatively safe, but indoor preparations to play outside can still pose a risk.

“If you’re packing indoors because you want that air conditioning or when the weather gets colder, you’re packing indoors to get that heat, that’s when the risk of transmission is going to be high,” he said.

If you feel any COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, Wilson said it’s best to get tested.

“Especially if you’re living with unvaccinated people, because you’ll be fine, but you might be putting them at risk,” he said.

Being vaccinated makes you are less likely to have the severe symptoms of COVID-19, so Wilson said vaccinated people should pay attention to even mild symptoms, like a cough, and get tested.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals