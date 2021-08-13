Advertisement

Minneapolis police to curb stops for minor traffic violators

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks during a news conference accompanied by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis. Activists in Minneapolis are making a second attempt to get rid of the city's police department, more than a year after George Floyd's death at the hands of officers. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)(Richard Tsong-Taatarii | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A new policy change says Minneapolis police will no longer stop motorists for minor traffic violations such as expired tabs or an air freshener hanging from a rearview mirror.

Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo in an internal memo says the move comes after examining how officers can better utilize time and resources.

Critics have long argued that the low-level traffic stops in which officers use a minor traffic or equipment violation as a justification for pulling over someone they want to investigate contribute to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The chief has promised sweeping changes within the department following the death of George Floyd last year at the hands of police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
The boxes contain non-perishable food provided in partnership with the United States Department...
Free food for seniors
Only 3% of the construction industry is made up of women which is a statistic Miron...
‘Build Like A Girl’ event breaking down stereotypes in the construction industry
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses