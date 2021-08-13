Minneapolis police to curb stops for minor traffic violators

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A new policy change says Minneapolis police will no longer stop motorists for minor traffic violations such as expired tabs or an air freshener hanging from a rearview mirror.

Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo in an internal memo says the move comes after examining how officers can better utilize time and resources.

Critics have long argued that the low-level traffic stops in which officers use a minor traffic or equipment violation as a justification for pulling over someone they want to investigate contribute to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

The chief has promised sweeping changes within the department following the death of George Floyd last year at the hands of police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.