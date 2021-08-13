Advertisement

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.

More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children.

The first round of the payment went out in July.

The payments stem from the Child Tax Credit from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the plan, eligible families receive up to $300 a month per each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.

The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals