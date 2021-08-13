Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

