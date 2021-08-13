New CVTC President guest of honor by E.C. Area Chamber of Commerce

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College’s new president was the guest of honor tonight by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

CVTC President, Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC’s first woman and first Latina president, began her term as president last month. She is a previous public college administrator from Florida.

While she’s proud to be the first, Beaton-Garcia expects more women to succeed her in the years to come.

“ I’m proud to represent my gender through all of the hard work and the effort that it took to get here, but I really think that each of us has individual talents and a different lens that we see things. So, that lens allows us to see students - a few, represented by them - and to understand what their hopes and dreams are and really attune our mission to what it is our students need from us,” Beaton-Garcia said.

