One person hurt after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Washburn County

The incident is still under investigation.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPOONER, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Washburn County Friday morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, authorities responded to a car versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 near Spooner, Wis. Friday at 8:32 a.m.

A female was walking westbound through the crosswalk at Highway 63 when a southbound vehicle struck her. Investigation indicates the pedestrian failed to yield to the vehicle that had a green light.

Assisting the Spooner Police Department at the scene were Washburn County Sheriff’s Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service.

The incident is still under investigation.

