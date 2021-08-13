Advertisement

Pioneer Days happening this weekend

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event happening in the Chippewa Valley this weekend is taking people back in time.

The 57th annual Pioneer Days in Eau Claire begins today and will run through Sunday.

At the event put on by the Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club, people can get a glimpse of farming equipment and machines of the past including steam engines, lawnmowers, and more.

The event will include wagon rides, a flea market, and logs for sale. The club’s vice president is expecting a good turnout of antiques and encourages people to bring the whole family.

“ Everything is old, we don’t go to ‘Farm and Fleet’ to buy replacements. You scrounge up the parts and make do with what you’ve got or you make parts or find a blacksmith, but this stuff is old. But it’s the past it’s where the present gets to see what happened in the past,” Dan Goulet, Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club Vice President, said.

Pioneer Days is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the event cost eight dollars.

