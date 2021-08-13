Property damage, littering, traffic violations increasing along Barron County ATV trails

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - Improper all-terrain vehicle use in Barron County is rising in the past year, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

In a Facebook post and news release Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said they received a report of damaged farmland as a result of ATV users leaving the trail. Pictures of the field showed several tire marks and divots caused by ATVs.

In addition to the property damage, the Sheriff’s Department said that they are seeing a large increase of garbage being left along the ATV trail system in the county. The Sheriff’s Department said that along with increasing traffic over the past year, there has also been an increasing number of violations by ATV users, most commonly aggressive driving, ignoring signs, and operating without a valid ATV safety certification.

“We have wonderful landowners in Barron County,” the Barron County Sheriff’s Department wrote. “Without their support and generous use of their land we will no longer continue to enjoy our excellent ATV trails.”

Anyone with information about the damage to the property is asked to call the Barron County Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106.

