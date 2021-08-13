Advertisement

Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t want to hear about personal freedoms as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States.

In an interview with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindam this week, the former California governor had a name for anti-maskers.

“You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask,” the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger said.

According to the Republican actor, it’s time for Americans to come together to beat the virus.

“The only way we prevent it is: Get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here,’” Schwarzenegger said.

“No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say ‘I have the right to do XYZ,’ when you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals