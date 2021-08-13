Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4

CHICAGO (AP) - Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs. Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year. Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep. The Cubs have lost eight in a row.

8/12/2021 7:18:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

