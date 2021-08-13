Advertisement

Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs. Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year. Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep. The Cubs have lost eight in a row.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/12/2021 7:18:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence.
La Crosse man charged with trying to meet undercover officer posing as teen
Debris after a possible tornado passed through north of Norwalk, Wisconsin on August 11, 2021.
Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through Wisconsin Tuesday

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/12/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (8/12/21)
UW-Eau Claire holds their first practice of 2021.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 12th
ECASD To Require Masks For Pre-K Through 8th Grade
ECASD To Require Masks For Pre-K Through 8th Grade (8/12/21)