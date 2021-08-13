UW Health flooded with calls from parents looking to register their child in COVID-19 vaccine trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The phone has been ringing off the hook at UW Health as parents try to get their kids into the latest round of COVID-19 trials to determine if the Moderna’s version of the vaccine is safe for younger children.

A spokesperson for UW Health told NBC15 News that UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health has been getting “nonstop calls” on Friday as the enrollment period for the clinical trials opened.

The number of callers was likely exacerbated because the registration website KidCoveStudy.com, had not been working properly for a large portion of the day. UW Health attributed the issue to a problem Moderna was having with the website.

As of 4 p.m., the hospital confirmed the site was operational again and a viewer told NBC15 News she was able to register her child. Anyone looking to register a child between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old can do so on the KidCoveStudy website of by calling 608-262-8300.

The number of children allowed to participate in the study, which will be conducted at American Family Children’s Hospital, will be “very limited” and based solely on the age and medical eligibility guidelines laid out by Moderna. Participants will be grouped into three categories:

6 months to less than 2 years old

2 years old to less than 6 years old

6 years old to less than 12 years old

Moderna expects to enroll 4,000 children for each age group across 75 to 100 testing locations in the U.S. and Canada.

