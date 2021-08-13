Advertisement

Wendy’s offers free breakfast sandwiches Aug. 13-14

Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant
Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant(Wendys.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WSAW) - Wendy’s hopes to turn an infamously unlucky day, into a more exciting one. Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, Wendy’s customers can start their day with good fortune in the form of a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. No purchase is necessary.

The deal is available at participating Wendy’s from 6:30-10:30 a.m. To find your closest Wendy’s location, visit: https://locations.wendys.com. Check your local Wendy’s as breakfast hours may vary by location.

The offer is limited to one sandwich per customer. The Offer excludes Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

