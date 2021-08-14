Law enforcement responds to incident on Seymour Rd.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A heavy law enforcement presence has responded Friday to an incident on Seymour Rd. in Eau Claire.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. and, as of 10:45 p.m., Eau Claire Police and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department have responded.

WEAU has a crew on the scene and is working to learn any new information that is available.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.