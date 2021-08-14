Advertisement

Governor Evers’ office announces finalists for Eau Claire County District Attorney position ahead of Gary King’s last day

Investigation into Eau Claire County District Attorney
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The office of Gov. Evers has shared the candidates being considered for the position of Eau Claire County District Attorney.

Current District Attorney Gary King’s final day is Saturday after he announced his resignation amid an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed employees and was intoxicated at work.

The application process for the Eau Claire County District Attorney position to replace Gary King closed on August 4 with three people applying for the job.

The first applicant is Edward Minser, currently an Assistant District Attorney in the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office. He has served as Assistant District Attorney in different counties in Wisconsin since 2012.

The second applicant is Peter Rindal, currently a Deputy District Attorney in the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office. He has worked in law since 2009 in the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and as an associate at Weld, Riley, Prenn & Ricci, S.C.

The third finalist is Tiffany Winter who has been a criminal lawyer since 2013 in Wisconsin and worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the Eau Claire County DA’s office since March of last year.

According to the governor’s office, the position will be filled as quickly as possible. In the meantime, Eau Claire DA Office Manager Eric Huse says business will continue as usual with assistant DAs taking over King’s caseload.

