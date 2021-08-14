Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Ashley for the Arts
Return of Ashley for the Arts set to benefit more than 60 nonprofits
Investigation into Eau Claire County District Attorney
Governor Evers’ office announces finalists for Eau Claire County District Attorney position ahead of Gary King’s last day
An F-35 simulator
Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing breaks ground on first F-35 project
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits