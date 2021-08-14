Advertisement

Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing breaks ground on first F-35 project

An F-35 simulator
An F-35 simulator
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing broke ground on its first major F-35 project Wednesday.

The ceremony at Truax Field brought together military and civilian leadership to commemorate the future of the Madison unit as the beddown site of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The F-35 conversion is expected to be a significant one, as major technology and safety advances forge through.

“Progressing from 4th to 5th generation aircraft is like moving from a flip phone to a smartphone,” Gen. David May, deputy adjutant general for air said.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, the F-35 is a critical piece of President Biden’s national security strategy and will benefit the fighter wing’s mission to provide Homeland Defense to the Midwest.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I’m proud to be able to say that this unit has sat alert 24/7/365 and still sits ready right now,” Col. Bart Van Roo, the 115th Fighter Wing commander said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Dane County Regional Airport and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have worked closely together on this conversion.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High COVID-19 case counts in Eau Claire County and the ECASD prompted the move.
ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
The diving well will be closed on both of these days.
Fairfax pool closing early this weekend

Latest News

Ashley for the Arts
Return of Ashley for the Arts set to benefit more than 60 nonprofits
Investigation into Eau Claire County District Attorney
Governor Evers’ office announces finalists for Eau Claire County District Attorney position ahead of Gary King’s last day
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
West Cap Delivers Food for Eau Claire Seniors
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI
2020 Census and Redistricting in WI