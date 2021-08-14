Advertisement

Michigan surpasses 20,000 deaths from COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT
(AP) -Michigan has surpassed 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, with a top state health official encouraging people to take precautions.

Health officials reported Michigan had totaled 20,011 confirmed deaths since its first recorded death in March 2020.

Michigan Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel says the state has seen “real devastation” from COVID-19.

Health officials are preparing for a possible new wave of infections caused by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Michigan has identified delta variant infections in more than 50 counties and the city of Detroit.

Those 70 years and older have accounted for 69% of the total deaths in Michigan.

African Americans have accounted for about 22% of the confirmed deaths, while Blacks comprise 14% of the state’s population.

