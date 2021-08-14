Return of Ashley for the Arts set to benefit more than 60 nonprofits

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley for the Arts is back in full swing, which is good news for the dozens of nonprofit organizations that are benefited by the event.

In 2019, Ashley for the Arts raised $590,000 for more than 60 nonprofit organizations along with 28 local schools.

With the festival not taking place last year due to the pandemic, Event Organizer Cole Bawek says those same organizations felt the impact.

“Ashley for the Arts supports over 60 nonprofit organizations, many of which are area school districts, so by not being able to have the event last year we were unable to support many of those organizations like we have done in the past,” Bawek said.

Bawek adds the community has shown tremendous support for the return of Ashley for the Arts, especially the small businesses in Arcadia which receive a substantial boost from the large crowds.

“They [businesses] know the impact that they receive by having all these attendees come into Arcadia that support their business,” Bawek said. “They in return come and support Ashley for the Arts as sponsors that give back to the community, so this event is truly a community initiative.”

The main stage on Friday night featured Jefferson Starship, Foreigner, Kip Moore, and Toby Keith.

Saturday’s lineup includes Clare Dunn, Switchfoot, Barenaked Ladies, and Little Big Town.

