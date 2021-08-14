Team Hope Run/Walk hopes to raise $20K for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 300 people turned out at Eau Claire’s Carson Park Saturday morning for the 7th Annual Team Hope Run/Walk to support families of those affected by Huntington’s Disease (HD).

HD is a hereditary neurological brain disorder that impacts middle-age people affecting their movement, thinking and mood. There is currently no cure for Huntington’s Disease.

Shana Verstegen, event coordinator for Wisconsin Team Hope expects Saturday’s run/walk will meet their $20,000 goal to assist families struggling with a loved one battling HD.

“Not only are we walking and running to support the people currently suffering from Huntington’s, but also the quarter of million people in our country living at risk for this disease, and their families and their caregivers and their communities who all chip in to help support them,” Verstegen said.

Verstegen added Eau Claire’s Team Hope Run/Walk drew a bigger turnout than some of the big city fundraisers which gives her hope that some day a cure will be found.

