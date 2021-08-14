Advertisement

Team Hope Run/Walk hopes to raise $20K for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

By Bob Gallaher and Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 300 people turned out at Eau Claire’s Carson Park Saturday morning for the 7th Annual Team Hope Run/Walk to support families of those affected by Huntington’s Disease (HD).

HD is a hereditary neurological brain disorder that impacts middle-age people affecting their movement, thinking and mood. There is currently no cure for Huntington’s Disease.

Shana Verstegen, event coordinator for Wisconsin Team Hope expects Saturday’s run/walk will meet their $20,000 goal to assist families struggling with a loved one battling HD.

“Not only are we walking and running to support the people currently suffering from Huntington’s, but also the quarter of million people in our country living at risk for this disease, and their families and their caregivers and their communities who all chip in to help support them,” Verstegen said.

Verstegen added Eau Claire’s Team Hope Run/Walk drew a bigger turnout than some of the big city fundraisers which gives her hope that some day a cure will be found.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has responded to an incident Friday on Seymour Rd. in Eau...
UPDATE-Eau Claire Police: Shots fired on Seymour Rd. Friday night
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
Motorcycle Accident
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
A field is damage near ATV trails in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says...
Property damage, littering, traffic violations increasing along Barron County ATV trails

Latest News

Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course reopens to the public.
Tomah VA medical center Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course reopens to the public
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as 7.2 magnitude rocks Haiti
Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course
Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course Grand Reopening
Hope Walk/Run
Hope Walk/Run to Raise $20,000 to Support HDSA
U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson makes a stop in Eau Claire.
U.S. Senate candidate makes stop in Eau Claire