U.S. Senate candidate makes stop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson continues his tour this weekend stopping in Eau Claire on Saturday.

As a current executive in Outagamie County, Nelson is visiting all 72 counties in the state.

Nelson said he is ready to bring Wisconsin’s progressive values and leadership to Washington and has pushed for current senators to take COVID-19 more seriously.

The candidate invited people to meet him at SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar. Nelson visited five other western Wisconsin counties on Saturday: Pierce, Clark, Trempealeau, Buffalo and Pepin.

