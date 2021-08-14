Advertisement

US warns 9/11 anniversary could inspire extremist attacks

The upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and approaching religious holidays “could...
The upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and approaching religious holidays “could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire extremist attacks, the Department of Homeland Security said in a terrorism alert issued Friday.

DHS did not cite any specific threats in the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. But it noted that the U.S. is in a “heightened threat environment,” fueled by factors that include violent extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred and resentment of restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

DHS issues the warnings to alert the public as well as state and local authorities. They reflect intelligence gathered from other law enforcement agencies.

The bulletin is an extension of a similar one issued in May that expired on the day the new one was issued. DHS says domestic extremists remain a national threat priority for U.S. law enforcement and will for at least the remainder of the year.

The agency noted that al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula recently released the first English-language edition of its Inspire magazine in four years, apparently to mark the upcoming anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The anniversary and the approaching holidays “could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence,” it said.

DHS also noted that domestic extremists motivated by religious and ethnic hatred have in the past attacked houses of worships and other gatherings, but it said there aren’t any “credible or imminent threats identified to these locations.”

As in previous bulletins, DHS expressed concern about both domestic extremists, motivated by “personal grievances and extremist ideological beliefs,” and foreign influences.

The agency said Russian, Chinese and Iranian government-linked media outlets have helped spread conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines and have in some cases amplified calls for violence against people of Asian descent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
ECASD to require masks this fall for staff and students in pre-K through 8th grade as the delta...
Eau Claire Area School District’s decision to require masks met with mixed reaction from parents
A field is damage near ATV trails in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says...
Property damage, littering, traffic violations increasing along Barron County ATV trails
He is released from prison under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Lead investigator in 2020 Wisconsin election audit travels to Arizona, election fraud symposium

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in...
No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Four people suffered non life-threatening injuries after part of a Las Vegas supermarket fell...
'I see pieces of ceiling fall': Grocery store awning falls, injuring 4
As a cable company employee walked across Danny Gittemeier’s yard in O’Fallon, Missouri, a tree...
Cable repair tech hit by falling tree limb during storm