Advertisement

Ashby, Brewers beat Pirates 6-0 to split doubleheader

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) is greeted by Lorenzo Cain (6) after scoring on a hit by...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) is greeted by Lorenzo Cain (6) after scoring on a hit by Jace Peterson during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Rowdy Tellez hit a long home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 to split a day-night doubleheader.

Ashby pitched four innings in his thid career start, falling one inning shy of qualifying for his first major league win. Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles and the Pirates rolled over the Brewers 14-4 to snap their eight-game losing streak in the opener. Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy law enforcement presence has responded to an incident Friday on Seymour Rd. in Eau...
UPDATE-Eau Claire Police: Shots fired on Seymour Rd. Friday night
Motorcycle Accident
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Menomonie
Wisconsin woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries sister of the victim
The incident is still under investigation.
UPDATE: Spooner woman hurt in Washburn County crash identified

Latest News

HS Sports back in Eau Claire!
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 14th
Cadott Hornets
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 13th
Hall of Fame former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passed away at the age of 88....
Hall of Fame UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring passes away
UW-Eau Claire holds their first practice of 2021.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 12th